ODM barred from submitting Migori senatorial nominee Eddy Okech’s name to IEBC

The decision by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to issue a direct ticket to Migori senatorial aspirant Eddy Okech has been overturned by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) after an aspirant successfully challenged the move.

Mr Willis Misare, who unsuccessfully contested for the seat prior to the issuance of a direct ticket, moved to PPDT to stop the party from proceeding to submit Mr Okech’s name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The tribunal has since barred IEBC from receiving and publishing Mr Okech’s name as the party’s nominee for Migori senatorial seat, pending the hearing and determination of the case filed by the Nairobi-based lawyer.

Last month, the ODM party issued direct tickets to several aspirants perceived to be popular in the county, a move that sparked outrage from other aspirants.

The tickets were given to Migori gubernatorial hopeful Ochillo Ayacko, Mr Okech and five MPs.

But Mr Misare, through his lawyer Omwanza Ombati, challenged the move in court, arguing that he complied with party requirements by sending his “application documents seeking to be nominated as the candidate for the seat on time, complete with the required fees,” only for Mr Okech to be handed the ticket.

ODM issued the ticket to Mr Okech who topped other aspirants in an opinion poll conducted by the party early this year.

The ticket was issued to Mr Okech following deliberations by the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) in a meeting held at a Nairobi hotel.

In his submissions, Mr Misare claimed the party national chairman John Mbadi invaded the meeting held March 5, 2022 at a Nairobi hotel “and read opinion polls which placed Okech ahead of other aspirants.”

He claimed the ticket was issued “without consensus by party delegates in accordance with the Rule 24 of the ODM Party Election and Nomination Rules, 2014 which provides for nominations to be undertaken through party primaries.”

The lawyer also wants ODM to refund the Sh125,000 and additional Sh70,000 he used as nomination and appeals fees respectively.

