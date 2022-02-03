Met warns about worsening drought in northern Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the drought in the northern region will worsen and extend to other parts of the country in February.

Dry conditions last year left more than two million Kenyans facing acute food shortages due to poor rainfall. The forecast for February shows sunny and dry conditions in most parts of the country, increasing the need for humanitarian assistance. Some parts of northern Kenya and the coastal region are already seeing drought conditions.

More than 5,000 livestock have died in the north and learning in schools has been disrupted, with over 13,000 students in Marsabit and Samburu counties struggling to stay in school as they search for food and pasture.

The expected dry conditions will further reduce pasture and fodder for wildlife and domestic animals, especially in the 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) regions of northern and eastern Kenya.

The dry weather and high temperatures will also lead to further reductions in water levels in dams and rivers.

The resulting shortages of drinking water for residents, livestock and wildlife may also result in human-human and human-wildlife conflicts.

Temperatures in Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, West Pokot, and Samburu will rise to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

“The expected dry conditions may result in dry land or vegetation cover impacting negatively on water and pasture levels,” the forecast says.

Vegetation conditions in most of ASAL counties were severe or extreme because of the late onset and poor performance of rainfall in the short-rains season, said the National Drought Management Authority monthly bulletin for January.

Garissa, Isiolo, Kitui, Lamu, Tana River, Wajir and Marsabit counties are in the extreme category and residents are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

In January, sunny and dry weather conditions prevailed over most parts of Kenya, with moderate to heavy rainfall seen in several areas in the third week.

But the forecast for this month shows occasional rainfall over areas in the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands around the Rift Valley and parts of the southeast, covering Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, and Taita Taveta.

Nonetheless, the expected rainfall will be near average except for areas bordering Tanzania, where it will be above average.

High temperatures may lead to heat stress and heat-related discomforts, with the public advised to hydrate appropriately.

Dusty conditions may also provide favourable conditions for outbreaks of respiratory tract diseases.