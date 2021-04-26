Worry over surge in homicides in Meru

Meru County has recorded a gradual surge in the number of murder cases reported monthly, with 34 fresh cases since January.

Photo credit: File

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Njuri Ncheke Deputy Secretary-General Benjamin Mugambi said the Council of Elders is worried and wants to play a key role in stemming the vice.

Meru County has seen a gradual surge in the number of murder cases reported monthly, recording 34 fresh ones since January.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Evicted families spending nights out in the cold

  2. NMS to test run Green Park terminus

  3. PRIME Displaced by floods, ‘Victoria villagers’ live on the edge

  4. Man taken to Kisii court on stretcher

  5. Taita County assembly questions Sh2.5 billion water project

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.