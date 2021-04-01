Woman seeks police help after husband allegedly breaks her arm twice

Mercy Kendi

Ms Mercy Kendi speaking in Nkubu town, Meru County on March 30, 2021 where she narrated how her husband allegedly broke her left arm following a domestic row, barely three months after he had allegedly broken it again.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A 25-year old woman from Kiria Ntonyero village in Imenti Central, Meru County is seeking police help to arrest her husband whom she claims broke her arm for a second time in three months.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

  2. Police recover beams vandalised from Makupa bridge, arrest two

  3. Revealed: More men than women take Covid-19 jab in Nakuru

  4. We’ll settle pending bills by end of fiscal year, Marsabit assures suppliers

  5. Shops on Kisumu streets removed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.