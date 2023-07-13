Why Meru police officer stole the limelight for repairing a pothole

At 10am on July 5, traffic police officer Salim Hassan witnessed an accident at Kariene, Imenti Central on the Meru-Embu road.

A woman driving a car hit a pothole at Kariene market, about 10 kilometres from Meru town, veered off the road and hit a student. He was taken to hospital while the car was towed to Kariene police station, just 500 metres away.

But Hassan was a troubled man. As he looked at the pothole, he was worried that another driver might hit it, the same way a boda boda rider had done a week earlier and almost ended up in a ditch. On a busy road, this was a disaster waiting to happen. Hassan decided to take action.

He bought about 12 kilos of cement, some sand and ballast and asked some young men to help him fix the pothole. Unbeknownst to him, someone had taken photos of them and uploaded them to Facebook.

"When I did that, I forgot about it. Two days later, I started getting calls that I was trending online," he says, adding that people praised him for his kind act.

Hassan attributes his actions to the training he received from his mother, Khadija Hassan, while growing up in Tana River County, where he was born 39 years ago.

He recalls one time when a visitor came home while his mother was serving breakfast.



"After talking to the stranger, she told us that she would give up her share of the meal for the visitor, who had not eaten for two days. We were surprised because she gave us a lecture, telling us that we should always help people in need. Since then, I have learnt that the best thing you can do in this world is to help anyone in need," he said.

"She also taught me that if you see something going wrong, don't wait for someone else to fix it. Do your best in the moment. Tenda wema nenda zako (do good without expecting anything back)," he said.

"I have seen accidents on our roads caused by such small things. I would not have been able to look at a disaster in the face and say that the authorities will fix the pothole. Which authority? You are the authority wherever you are called to serve people.”

He refused to reveal how much he had spent on fixing the pothole, saying it was an offering that should be between him and God.

He revealed that he later called officials from the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) who promised to take action and repair the stretch of road, because "what I did was just first aid. I am sure the pothole will be filled properly soon".

Since he joined the police 17 years ago, Hassan has served in different parts of the country and his approach to work has always been the same.

As a traffic policeman, he is exposed to accidents where people in distress need his help and he is happy to offer it, he noted.



"When they are taken to hospital, I follow up to see how they are recovering. You know, apart from the job, we're human beings with feelings," he said, adding that he was also in constant contact with the owner of the vehicle.

"She's been traumatised and we're helping her deal with the situation while we sort this out.”

Imenti Central officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kennedy Apindi said the officer has always projected a good image of the police service, and he was a good example to other officers.

He said the officer went the extra mile to avert a disaster and his act was the best example of service to the community.

"Salim made us proud because he went out of his way to show that police officers are human. We encourage our officers to work with members of the community because they are the people we serve," Mr Apindi said in an interview.