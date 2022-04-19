Two dead in quarry accident

Two quarry workers have died while two others are admitted in hospital after falling off a 40-metre cliff while carving building blocks at Ukuu in Imenti South.

According to eye witnesses, the incident happened on Monday 10am when the four quarry workers were trying to push down a boulder.

Imenti South Sub County Police Commander William Maronga said the incident was reported at 12 noon.

" Four workers fell off the 40 metres high [cliff] after the boulder they were standing on broke off. Two died on the way to hospital while two are admitted at Consolata Hospital in Nkubu,” Mr Maronga said.

He said the security committee had severally recommended extra safety measures especially during the rains.

“Most of the accidents occur during the rains when the quarry is slippery and the blocks break off easily. We have also advised the quarry owners to fence off the area to avoid accidents,” the police boss said.

According to Ms Mary Nyoroka, a food vendor at the quarry, there were about 20 quarry workers at the site when the accident occurred.

“I was preparing food when I saw something mid-air. When it dawned on me that they were people, I fled in shock,” Ms Nyoroka said.

She said the four workers were busy trying to cut a boulder atop the quarry when it caved under their feet.

Lack of safety gear and failure to adhere to safety guidelines by quarry owners and workers have been blamed for recurring accidents.

One of the workers said they use metal bars to cut the blocks before pushing them with levers leaving them at risk of falling off the tall cliffs.