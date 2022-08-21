Two abandoned boys rescued in Meru

Children officials in Maua have rescued two boys below three years after they were abandoned by their mother at Kiutine market, Igembe Central, Meru County.

Igembe children’s officer John Mwangi said the hungry toddlers were found inside their one roomed house, hours after their mother left on Election Day and did not return.

A neighbour said the mother who is in her 20s identified as Mukami had moved to the market about three months ago and sought casual work to fend for the children.

Residents including Nyumba Kumi officials said they did not know where she hailed from.

She did not leave any food for the children or notify anyone where she was going when she left on a boda boda.

Mr Mwangi said the matter was reported at Kiutine police post where the neighbour agreed to look after the two children hoping that their mother would return.

But after 10 days ended, the officer contacted the Children Welfare Society of Kenya who took the toddlers to Isiolo children’s home where they will stay for three years.