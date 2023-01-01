Tread carefully, Meru's first female MP advises Kawira Mwangaza

Annrita Karimi, Meru's first female MP who was hounded out of office over 40 years ago, has cautioned governor Kawira Mwangaza to “tread carefully” lest she suffers a similar fate.

Ms Karimi warned that just like politicians filed trumped up charges against her in 1975 and had her jailed for two years, Ms Mwangaza risked being banished to political oblivion through impeachment.

Ms Annrita Karimi in photos taking during her youth. Photo credit: Courtesy

Recalling the 1975 incident, Ms Karimi sounded a warning to the county boss: “That is what politicians did to me and I ask my sister to be careful when dealing with them. I admire her for the work she is doing in the community and she should soldier on.”

The former legislator reckons that Meru MCAs are at fault and that if they had their way, Ms Mwangaza would have been thrown out of office "for flimsy reasons".

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza before 11-member Senate Committee during her impeachment trial at parliament buildings on December 27, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | NMG

Members of the Meru County Assembly impeached the governor on December 14, 2022 with 67 out of 69 MCAs voting to remove her from office.

She survived last Friday after a Senate team dismissed all the 62 charges against her over lack of evidence.

However, Ms Karimi has warned that although she is now off the hook, more attempts will be made to frustrate her administration.

“I advise her to stop being confrontational and approach issues with caution. She should not provoke other leaders because they will fight back,” she told the Nation.

Governor Mwangaza is only the second woman in the history of Meru to be elected to an office besides the Women Rep post that came into existence after the 2010 Constitution.

In a previous interview with the Nation, Ms Karimi had blamed her incarceration on the patriarchal nature of Meru society which has seen women fail to clinch elective positions before the Women Rep post was created.

Meru governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac M'Ethingia display their certificate after receiving it from County Returning Officer William Ndungu on August 12, 2022. Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

Just like Ms Mwangaza who felled political giants Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture CS) by handing them a shock defeat in the August General Election, Ms Karimi had beat powerful men to clinch the then Meru Central seat, now Imenti South.

One of them was the fiery pipe-smoking politician Kabeere M’Mbijiwe, who had deep connections within the community, and then Lands minister and President Jomo Kenyatta’s point-man in the region, Jackson Angaine.