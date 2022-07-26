Toddler dies in Meru house fire

A one-year-old toddler was burnt to death in Murera village, Igembe Central, Meru County on Monday.

Another four-year old child suffered minor injuries but escaped the daytime inferno that completely consumed the home of Mr Lawrence Mutwiri and his wife Amina Kendi.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, though Baibariu Assistant Chief Joel Gitonga said they suspected it was started by the children, who had been left without a minder.

Ms Kendi said she had gone to draw water when she was alerted by boda boda riders that her house was on fire.

“I was shocked to see smoke billowing [from my house] as I had left no fire in the kitchen. I ran home, where I found the house engulfed in fire,” she said.

“The fire consumed everything and we were only left with the clothes we were wearing. We have no food or anywhere to sleep and call on well-wishers to help us start life afresh since we have been left with nothing.”

Area manager Richard Mwiti said residents who responded to the emergency were overwhelmed and could not put out the fire.

Ms Florida Makena, a neighbour, said the death and fire were a big blow to the couple, who are casual labourers.