Three Kenyan students feted in construction contest

Three Kenyan students are among 18 young people honoured in an international construction contest.

Two students from Meru National Polytechnic and another from Gatundu South TVC were recognised in the contest sponsored by Chinese company AVIC International.

In the final phase of the contest, one team from six national squads will enter the competition.

The top three students were part of the 259 students from 45 schools from seven countries that participated in the Africa Tech Challenge (ATC).

The winning team was among six national teams that got the highest total score of each country and will proceed to the finals, after a successful preliminary competition on construction.

Other winning teams were drawn from Integrated Technical Education Cluster (ITEC), Fayoum from Egypt, St Paul Technical School from Ghana, Luyanzi Institute of Technology from Uganda, Northern Technical College from Zambia, and Bulawayo Polytechnic from Zimbabwe.

AVIC International said 18 individual winners in the preliminary competition – the top three from each of the six countries – will be honoured with cash following the four-week training.

“The participants were trained online for one month from July 25 to August 22, through AVIC INTL Vocational Education Online Platform. The preliminary competition on “Reading and Drafting of Construction Drawings” was successfully held on August 25,” said a statement from AVIC International.

Basic operation

The training focused on knowledge of basic operation of CAD software, engineering drawing projection, international drafting standards and building floor-plan drawing.

Participants were drawn from Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Besides the training and competition, a midterm and a final examination were held during the training stage for trainers to evaluate the trainees and allow them to adjust to the latter’s learning pace.

The organization said every ATC trainee who participated in the training and took the exams will receive a certificate of completion.

Since AVIC International held the first season of ATC in 2014, teams from 248 schools from 10 countries have participated, out of whom 45 trainees obtained job opportunities, and 15 got scholarships to study in China.

The competition events include manual lathe machining, CNC lathe machining, mobile app development, form-worker, rebar worker, cement worker, mechatronics, and reading and drafting of construction drawings.

“ATC not only reflects AVIC International's fulfillment of the mission for China-Africa cooperation but also strengthens the China-Africa exchange on vocational education achievements through competition,” the statement said.

Capacity building

“This fully responds to the initiative of the Capacity Building Program in the nine programs raised at the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).”

ATC Season VII is supported by the Export-Import Bank of China, a specially invited partner of AVIC International.

As a policy bank, the Export-Import Bank of China has helped African countries improve the vocational skills of their youth and their education levels, and provided financial support for vocational education projects in many countries, promoting capacity building and development in African countries.

At the awarding ceremony, the leader of the bank spoke about the significance of the competition and expressed best wishes for vocational education development in Africa.

The final competition of ATC Season VII is scheduled to be held in Kenya in November.