Three injured as chaos rocks Methodist church

Faithful at the Methodist Church of Kenya, Kirimba church at Katheri area in Buuri constituency, Meru County exchanged blows at the weekend over leadership crisis.

A section of the congregation had gathered at the church's compound for an election until Superintendent Minister Marian Gitonga and former chairman Aaron Gikunda arrived.

"We are here to inform you that the National Government Administration has called off this meeting due to Covid-19. Therefore, no meeting will take place today," Ms Gitonga said.

But the congregants lashed out at the duo, accusing them of orchestrating plans to split Ontulili circuit into two without following the right procedures.

Circuit split

According to Methodist Church, a circuit is a group of churches served by one superintendent minister who preaches and leads worship along with local preachers.

The Ontulili circuit comprises Kirimba, Mworoga, Nkando, Kangaita, Kathanje, Kinoria, Kienjera, Emmanuel, Nturukuma and Mwireri churches.

They accused Mr Gikunda, who is also a preacher, of allegedly spearheading a splinter group within Kirimba church and have some key top officials within the circuit kicked out and the circuit split.

Mr Gikunda confronted the faithful and in the melee, two women and a man were injured before he was overpowered.

Journalists also found themselves on the receiving end after some church officials forcibly tried to flush them out of the facility.

Efforts by Katheri location chief Nicholas Mugambi to calm the situation were unsuccessful.

Drama continued as Mr Gikunda unsuccessfully tried to block the chief's vehicle from entering the compound. Officers from Timau Police Station intervened and solved the impasse.

"History is repeating itself. We faced the same problem years back when Mt Kenya circuit split into Nanyuki, Kieni, and Ontulili circuits where due process was not followed. This Minister came to Ontulili circuit in January and has been partnering with the splinter group to bring division," an official who spoke to Nation on condition of anonymity said.

Manse

"Whatever is happening at the circuit is a recipe for mass exodus of faithful and might also result in more conflict. All the 10 churches must be involved if there will be a creation of a new circuit," the official added.

The faithful claim that the circuit member churches had contributed Sh12 million for the construction of a manse (Minister's house) and an office at Kirimba church.

"The splinter group from Kirimba refused to participate in the construction and it is unfortunate that the same group now wants to take over both the manse and the office under the watch of the Minister," another official said.