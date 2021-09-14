Fear of conflict over pasture as camels invade Meru farms

Camels feed on Euphorbia tirucalli

Camels feed on Euphorbia tirucalli (pencil cactus) planted as a hedge around a homestead in Kandebene village, Tigania West on August 10, 2021. Herders from Isiolo and Marsabit have invaded the area in search of pasture.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Tension has engulfed lower parts of Tigania in Meru County after camels from neighbouring counties invaded farms, triggering fears of conflict over pasture and water.

