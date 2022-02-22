Student housing shortage hits Karumo college

A shortage of housing has hit the area surrounding Karumo Technical Training Institute in Tigania West, Meru County, forcing students to walk several kilometres to find accommodation.

Located in a remote area, about 27km from Meru town, Karumo TTI has seen its population double in the past one year as more people take up technical courses.

Consequently, college administrators have appealed to locals and other investors to put up quality housing and hospitality facilities to meet the needs of the growing student population.

Karumo Principal Mutembei Kigige said the number of students has grown from 2,100 in October last year to more than 3,500 this month.

“We have had an increased appetite for technical courses, particularly due to the support offered by the government. The rise in student population has come with challenges,” Mr Kigige said.

Some students, he said, live up to five kilometres away from the campus and this hurts their studies.

The housing shortage has also led to a sharp rise in rents for single rooms around the college.

“Some landlords have doubled rent from Sh2,000 before the upsurge of students. We urge our neighbours to be considerate and charge reasonable rent,” he said.

Mr Allan Mwiti, a student leader, said learning was a bit difficult due to the long distances they have to walk to and from classes.

“I walk eight kilometres to and from college. By the time you reach the lecture hall, you are very tired. We desperately need more houses near the college,” Mr Mwiti said.

The college is also overwhelmed and administrators have resorted to setting up tents to accommodate students for lectures.

Mr Kigige said the borehole serving the college was also overwhelmed amid financial constraints.

“We have attracted up to 300 students for some of the courses, forcing us to improvise lecture halls. We are appealing for more support to be able to accommodate the growing number of students,” he said.

Technical training institutes have seen a rise in enrolment over the past one year as politicians rally the youth from their areas to take up technical courses.