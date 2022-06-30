State bans sale of bows and arrows in Meru ahead of August polls

Meru County Commissioner Fred Dunga has banned the sale of arrows, bows and spears in the town to counter the proliferation of crude weapons ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He also warned that the sale of pangas and Somali swords will be monitored, saying traders dealing in these items will be under police watch.

“I have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the police to be on the lookout for traders dealing in these items because they are the weapons criminals use to unleash terror on other people,” Mr Dunga said.

“They will be monitored so that we know who you are selling to and what quantities. As for arrows, bows and spears, these will be sold after the elections,” he told traders at the Gakoromone open-air market, the largest in the region.

He spoke on Wednesday when the national government and county officials carried out a peace drive aimed at encouraging residents to maintain peace during and after the elections.

Dubbed Piga Kura usipige mtu, uchaguzi bila noma (for peaceful elections vote but don't fight others), the campaign is also supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Also present were boda boda operators, the police, assistant county commissioners, chiefs and their assistants from Imenti North sub-county. Similar events are planned in the other eight sub-counties.

Mr Mohamed Salon, head of the county peace committee, asked residents to respect women aspirants and warned that perpetrators of gender-based violence would be prosecuted.

Mr Dunga reiterated that female candidates would be given extra security and warned those planning violence at political rallies that they would be dealt with.