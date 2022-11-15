Small claims court handles cases worth 2.7b in 18 months

The small claims court has finalized over 15,000 cases with disputes worth more than Sh2.7 billion since it was established one and a half years ago.

Court Registrar Stella Kagiri said litigants across the country had filed slightly above 20,000 commercial cases ranging from Sh1 million and below.

Speaking in Meru where she announced plans to open the 12th small claims court in the region, the official said the court took a maximum of 60 days to finalize cases.

By the end of June, the courts that have been in operation used an average of 37 days to hear and determine each case filed before them.

Ms Kagiri announced that litigants paid as little as Sh200 to file cases, a big relief compared to Sh10,000 charged to lodge similar commercial cases at the magistrate’s court.

“The adjudicators have signed performance contracts committing to hear all matters speedily. An individual can represent themselves and address court in any language so far as the adjudicator can understand. This court seeks to create a conducive environment for private businesses to thrive,” she said.

Environment and Land court judge Christopher Nzili welcomed the court, saying Meru County was a major economic hub, contributing 3.2 percent of the country’s GDP.

Meru Chief Magistrate Dominica Nyambu said the court would help reduce backlog of cases since most of commercial cases filed in local magistrates’ courts had a pecuniary value below Sh1 million.

Meru bar association chairman Ken Muriuki appealed for formation of similar courts in Maua and Nkubu towns, saying Meru region had one of the highest number of cases registered.

“Meru should have been among the first to get the court because of the big workload. It will unclog our courts of cases bedeviling our courts. As a society, we are litigious in nature, it is inherent in us,” he petitioned.

However, Ms Kagiri said they could not set up more court as demanded since they did not have enough adjudicators, and had prioritized posting at least one in the former provinces.

The former Eastern region has already been allocated two such courts, with one in Machakos to serve the lower area, and Meru to serve the rest.