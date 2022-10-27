Shock as Christians raid church, steal property

The East African Pentecostal Church (EAPC) is counting losses after disgruntled members demolished a perimeter wall and vandalised a church at Chugu in Imenti North, Meru County.

Vandals raided Machaaria church on Wednesday night and took away a public address system and musical instruments valued at over Sh1.5 million. They also carted away chairs, utensils, doors and windows.

Residents said a gang raided the church in the dead night and started knocking down the perimeter wall as a lorry stood by.

The recently built wall was methodically demolished and the blocks carted away. The pulpit was also destroyed.

The actions followed the conclusion of a protracted court battle on the ownership of 10 churches between the EAPC and EAPC Living Waters Church, which split from the former in 2000.

Machaaria church chairman John Ndumba said property worth about Sh4.5 million was stolen in the night raid.

He said some members aligned to Living Waters felt they should relocate with properties they had helped the church acquire over the years.

"We are shocked by what happened. As church members, we have been following the standoff and the church had two groups,” Mr Ndumba said.

Sections of vandalized pulpit at Chugu Machaaria Church.

Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

“Eventually, Living Waters bought another parcel of land nearby. We believe that is where the stolen items will be taken to build another church."

He said he had spent Sh320,000 to build part of the demolished perimeter wall.

"Even if legal action is not taken against them, the consequences of destroying a church building will follow them. However, I urge residents to live harmoniously," he said.

The church tussle escalated last week when Living Waters leaders were found guilty of contempt of court following a 2019 High Court decision that restored 10 churches, including Machaaria, to EAPC.

EAPC’s lawyer Murango Mwenda said Living Waters secretary-general Fredrick Nteere and national treasurer Cornelius Mworia were last week given time to correct the contempt of court offence but failed to do so.

Part of the vandalised perimeter wall at Chugu Machaaria Church.

"On Wednesday, the court sentenced the two to six months in prison or pay a fine of Sh500,000 each,” Mr Mwenda said.

“Five Living Waters pastors were also released on a bond of Sh100,000 each and ordered to facilitate the handover of the churches to EAPC. They are required to report the progress on November 15."

He said the destruction of church property followed the court order.

"I have received reports that three other churches have also been vandalised. We are in the process of ensuring the culprits face the law," he said.