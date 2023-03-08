Security team bans arrows and pangas in troubled Meru village

The Igembe South security committee has banned the carrying of bows and arrows and machetes in the restive Kianda area, following two weeks of attacks that have left one person dead and several others injured.

Area deputy county commissioner Noah Tanui said anyone found carrying the weapons within the sprawling farmland in Meru County will be arrested and charged with intent to commit a felony.

Speaking after a security meeting in Ugoti, he said they had identified some criminals who were part of a gang that was attacking farmers and stealing their harvested crops.

The gang first hacked to death Mr Mutema Kianda, 50, as he slept in his farmhouse two weeks ago.

They then slashed a man identified as Mr Nchooro before razing down two farmhouses belonging to a Njuri Ncheke official identified as Mzee Kaume, sparking widespread fear.

Three people have also been shot with arrows, one in the leg, the other one on the back and the other in the stomach.

Mr Kenneth Mureti, who was shot in the leg, also suffered stab wounds and his motorcycle stolen, leaving him for dead.

Mr Richard Nkiiri is still recuperating at the Meru Level Five hospital after he was hacked by the gang who beat him up and chopped off his hand.

The 40-year-old farmer’s left arm was severed at the wrist, most of his upper teeth were knocked off and risks losing one eye which was cut.

The father of two was harvesting his maize in Ugoti village when the raiders ambushed him and started beating him up, then slashed him in the hands and head.

His sister Napiella Gacheri said the attackers, believed to be from a neighbouring village, stole maize from Mr Nkiiri and fled.

A Good Samaritan who found the farmer lying in a pool of blood notified his relatives who rushed him to Maua Methodist hospital, before being referred to Meru Level five hospital.

Members of the public mobilised and armed themselves and went looking for the severed hand and picked it up from the farm near the point where Mr Nkiiri had been working.

3,000-acre farmland

Mr Tonui said they had gathered intelligence regarding some of the suspects and assured residents of improved security in the 3,000-acre farmland.

“We will zero in on the criminals since we already have some names. We thought it was about land ownership because there was a ruling of a case but realized that these are criminals seeking to steal people’s farm produce,” he revealed.

The meeting was attended by police chiefs, assistant county commissioners and chiefs from Kanuni and Akachiu divisions.

Also present were MCAs Josephat Mugambi of Kanuni and his Akachiu counterpart Silas Mucheke, while each division sent 10 elders each in a bid to end tension in the area.