School accused of expelling pupil claiming he is demon possessed

A primary school in Tigania is on the spot for expelling a pupil on allegations that he was possessed by demons.



The Sunday evening incident has left the Class Seven pupil at St Agnes Primary School Marega traumatised after he was accused of causing other children to suffer stomach aches just by staring at them.



The headteacher of the school Lawrence Okwar refused to comment on the matter.



“Leave that issue alone,” he retorted.



Tigania Central Sub County Director of Education Kanyi Ndegwa told the Nation that he had advised the pupil’s mother to find another school for her son.



Asked whether the school had valid reasons for expelling the boy, Mr Ndegwa said: “I told you that I will help the child get another school. Please do not make this an issue for the media.”



According to the pupil, he was summoned by his class teacher on Sunday afternoon who was joined by three other staff members in exorcism prayers that lasted several hours.



During the prayers, they sought to have the boy confess his evil schemes and admit to causing stomach aches in the school.



"I was summoned by the class teacher in the afternoon and asked to wait as the teachers held a meeting for about 45 minutes. They later came and started asking me what I was feeling and if I was aware some of my colleagues were sick. They prayed for me until 6pm when they called my mother to pick me up," he told the Nation while accompanied by his mother.



The boy’s mother said she was called by the headteacher at around 7pm last Sunday and instructed to go pick up her son.



"At the time they called me, I was in Chogoria. I tried to inquire about the problem but I was asked to go to the school immediately. I had to send a relative instead," she said.



She said the school has never raised any disciplinary issue regarding her son.



"They claimed that the evil powers are on a wrist band he was wearing and in his eyes. What evidence does the school have that my son has demons and is the one causing stomach aches? My son has been at the school for the last three years without problems," she said.



The incident has been linked to a past one where her son sent a success card with a foreign coin to a school mate.



"At the time, I was called by the school management and informed that a parent was concerned about the foreign coin my son had put in the success card. We resolved the matter and informed them that the boy had got the coin from second hand clothes," the mother said.



Despite going to the school on Wednesday as instructed by the sub county director, the management has not offered any official reason for expelling her son.



“They now want to make it appear as if I am the one who wants my child transferred. They want to escape all accountability,” she said.



dmuchui@ke.nationmedia.com