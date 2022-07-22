Rigathi rally disruption case against 15 youth withdrawn

The State has withdrawn charges against 15 youth accused of violently disrupting a Kenya Kwanza political rally attended by the alliance’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua at Mutuati market, Meru County.

Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to convict the 14 men and one woman for the July 13 attack.

Police had intended to charge the young people with incitement to violence, breach of peace, assault causing actual bodily harm, interfering with free political canvassing and campaigning, and malicious damage to property.

State Counsel Kang’ethe Gitogo told Maua Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Obara that crucial witnesses had not turned up to record statements after the court gave investigators 10 more days.

Prosecutors had asked for more time to allow six people who claimed to have been injured in the melee to fill out P3 medical report forms.

Case investigating officer David Sang, who is based at the Mutuati Police Station, had told the court that he was piecing together details of vehicles he claimed were damaged during the fracas.

He also said they intended to arrest people they believed had planned the violence.

The young people were arrested in the wee hours of July 13 and escorted to the Laare Police Station.

Yesterday, Mr Kang’ethe told the court that they had not gathered more information regarding the matter, leading defense lawyer Hoseah Mutembei to call for the charges to be dropped.

Ms Obara also ordered that the 15 be refunded the Sh100,000 bonds they had posted.

Mr Mutembei hailed the ruling, saying his clients had been wrongly arrested as they had not attended the rally.