Retired policeman arrested on suspicion of killing his lover

Authorities in Meru are holding a retired police officer suspected of killing his lover after a fight at his home in Igoki village, Imenti North.

Jackson Mworia Rukunga allegedly killed his lover, Faith Kinya, 40, on Tuesday morning and surrendered to police after the incident.

According to a statement Mworia made to police, he was in his room when Ms Kinya barged in and started packing some of his household items.

"The resident of Muringombugi village reported that at about 6.30am, his former girlfriend, who lives in his compound, came to his room armed with a stone and started removing his television set, swinging machine and sander with the intention of selling them. A fight ensued and she died," the report said.

The report says that after visiting the scene for investigation, police officers found Kinya lying in a pool of blood.

"The body was lying in the suspect's house with head injuries and blood splashed on the floor and wall. Two stools, a stone and a white tablecloth with blood stains were taken as evidence," the report said. The body was taken to Meru Hospital level five mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Imenti North police boss Ezekiel Chepkwony said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were completed.

According to the area chief, Jeremiah Mugambi, the couple had been quarrelling for over 10 years over some unspecified domestic disputes.

"On the Monday night before the incident, family members of the suspect reported to me that a gang was terrorising Mworia. I called the police who were able to contain the situation as they were patrolling the area," said Mugambi.

"We were shocked to hear the sad news the next day because we thought the matter had been resolved," he added.

Margaret Karwitha, Mworia's first wife, said they were shocked by the turn of events.