Repeat UDA nominations fail to take off in Meru

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s repeat nominations in Meru County that were slated for April 20 failed to take off in at least five wards amid claims of rigging and planned inefficiencies.

The UDA Elections board ordered a repeat of nominations in 14 wards in the county after a shambolic exercise where several incumbent MCAs did not take part.

The nominations were to take place in Kibirichia, Kisima, Ruiri/Rwarera, Ntima East, Nyaki East, Nyaki west, Akirangondu, Mwanganthia, Abothuguchi West, Nkomo, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abogeta West and Akachiu wards.

By 4pm Tuesday April 19, the exercise was yet to start in Abogeta West, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abothuguchi and Ruiri/Rwarera.

In Abogeta East, Nkuene and Abogeta West wards of Imenti South, presiding officers boycotted the exercise demanding that they be paid their April 14 arrears before commencing work. The standoff was yet to be resolved by evening bringing the exercise to a standstill in the areas.

In Abothuguchi West, the exercise did not take place after the incumbent, Patrick Muthuri decamped from UDA to contest as an independent candidate. He was to face off with Mr Aucelio Mwirigi.

“I will not take part in the repeat nominations because the party has been unfair. The party had promised to use opinion polls. But the leadership is issuing different directives from the election board. I am at the registrar of political parties to finalize my move to independent candidate,” Mr Muthuri said Tuesday morning

In Ruiri/Rwarera, voting materials were delivered at 1pm only to be met with protests from supporters of one of the candidates who alleged ballot stuffing.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters at Ruiri market after rowdy youth barricaded the Ruiri-Isiolo road citing delays and rigging in the nomination exercise.

Mr Solomon Kathunkumi, an aspirant who won in the previous exercise faulted the party for conducting a shambolic repeat nomination process.

“It is appalling that despite the party ordering a repeat of the nominations without clear reasons, they did not plan for it. It will not be possible to vote today because it is too late. We will be seeking redress or other alternatives,” Mr Kathunkumi said.

In Nyaki East, voting materials were delivered as late as 3pm while a spot check by the Nation at Gakoromone market, Gakoromone Methodist and Mwirine Polling centres in Ntima East established that the exercise was yet to kick off by 10am.

While there were polling officers at Gakoromone Methodist Church, there were no election materials while at Mwirine, the ballot box and papers were left with the police officers as the presiding officer and clerks were a no-show.

In Nkomo and Tigania West wards, distribution of polling materials started at 10.30am.

Nyaki West MCA Martin Mworia said: "There was a go slow by polling clerks due to delayed pay but the matter seems to have been resolved."

UDA county returning officer Bernard Kiraithe said the repeat nominations will take place in all 14 wards.

Several Meru MCAs who lost in the UDA nominations last week rejected the results accusing the party of blackmail.

Among the incumbent MCAs who lost include Peter Kalembe (Ruiri/Rwarera), Bundi Ng’ala (Kianjai), Martin Mworia (Nyaki West), Julius Mbijiwe (Mwanganthia), Patrick Muthuri (Abothuguchi West), Stephen Mung’athia (Igembe East), Mutethia Mauru (Ntima East) and Martin Makasi (Nkuene).

They argued that the party officials had informed all aspirants that there would be no nominations after an opinion poll indicated the popular candidates.

Speaking to the Nation earlier, Mr Kalembe, Ng’ala and Mbijiwe said they did not take part in the nominations since ‘there was none’.