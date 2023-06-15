Puzzle of man who walked to police station with chopped hand

Douglas Munene stares blankly, his face a reflection of shock and trepidation.

The 20-year-old has just been ushered back to his shared hospital bed after wandering off to another ward after basking in the sun on the lawns of the Meru Level Five Hospital.

He is recovering from serious assault wounds after his right hand was chopped off at the wrist for allegedly stealing miraa from a farm in Kathelwa village, Meru County.

He also has cuts on the fingers of his left hand, which was also slashed with a machete during the attack on Wednesday morning last week.

Munene shocked police in Kangeta, Igembe Central, when he went to report the brutal attack and handed them the severed hand.

The hand was wrapped in a piece of cloth and was still dripping with blood, much to the consternation of the police officers who received him at around 1.30pm.

Munene reported that he had been attacked by a man he knew after the man found him on a miraa farm he was guarding and accusing him of stealing the stimulant.

Kangeta OCS Francis Gichuhi ushered the youth into his office, offered him a seat and quickly took note of the incident, which happened at around 8am.

The officer then ordered that Munene be taken to Nyambene Level Four Hospital where he was treated and referred to Meru Level Five Hospital for admission.

A week later, Munene, who is still visibly in pain and disoriented, recounts the events of the day that left him with a disability for life.

He says he had wandered into the farm of a Mr Kaberia when he was confronted by the guard, who slashed his right hand, severing it at the wrist.

With blood dripping from the stump, Munene mustered all his strength and went to Kathelwa market, where he spent hours begging for money to go to hospital.

Five hours

"I didn't get any first aid at the market until I got to the hospital. Blood dripped freely for about five hours," he recalls.

Munene says it was only a good Samaritan who helped him tie up the wound with a string and bandage it with an old piece of clothing to minimise the bleeding.

After raising enough money for a boda boda, he was taken to Kangeta police station, where he left his severed hand at the station's booking office.

Sitting in his hospital bed, which he shares with an elderly man, Munene is worried that he will not receive the best possible treatment because none of his relatives have visited him.

He says the doctors only gave him painkillers.

Munene says he is seeking the intervention of friends and relatives in Muutine village.

"I have really suffered because I don't have a permanent place to stay. I have been wandering around the Muutine area, sometimes sleeping in the fields. A woman called Mukonjia has been taking care of me," Munene says.

In mid-2020, a man turned up at Kabachi police station with his severed hand in his jacket pocket and asked the officers to keep it as evidence.

Samuel Ndutu, 40, claimed to have been attacked by a relative with a C-line machete over a land dispute at his home in Leeta village in the Amwathi area of Igembe North.

Despite bleeding profusely, the man had calmly approached the police in the morning and narrated the incident to the officers manning the incident book.

He then casually put his right hand in his pocket and produced the severed hand, causing a commotion at the busy police post before he was rushed to hospital.

The macabre act of mutilating suspected thieves is common in the Igembe region and is commonly referred to as 'panga (machete) justice', often resulting in loss of life or limb.

The suspects are waylaid and slashed, with no chance to defend themselves.

In many cases, however, the suspect is cornered and given the option of having his hand cut off just above the wrist or above the elbow.