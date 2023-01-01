Prevailing drought might continue for one more year, committee warns

The National Steering Committee on Drought Response has warned that the prevailing drought in Kenya could continue for one more year. The committee’s chairman Peter Ndegwa said the ongoing short rains might not sustain sufficient food production.

Speaking during a food distribution exercise at Mutuati Secondary School in Igembe North on December 30, last year, Mr Ndegwa said more than 4.2 million people are facing hunger and will depend on relief food supplies.

The Safaricom CEO said the committee was seeking middle and long-term interventions to boost crop and livestock production to improve livelihoods and end dependence on relief food.

“We understand that the next rainy season is not looking good, so it is likely the number of those who rely on relief food will increase despite the short rains. We believe that this issue will persist for at least the next 12 months…"

"More than 2.5 million heads of livestock have been affected, so livelihoods have been affected and it will take the affected people a long time to recover from the effects of drought,” said Mr Ndegwa.

Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu called on the committee to give special consideration to the constituency since it is one of the most affected by drought.

He said many of the residents were facing hunger since they had not harvested food for the last four years.

County national disaster management authority head Noor Godana painted a grim picture of the region’s food security, saying that despite the rains, crops might not grow to maturity.

Mr Ndegwa said the committee had so far received Sh600 million which was insufficient to feed the famine-stricken population. He appealed for more donations.

Last week, the committee supplied foodstuff to 85,000 vulnerable Marsabit, Meru, Kilifi, Kitui and Samburu counties residents.

Equity Group General Manager in charge of Mt Kenya region Collins Mukangu encouraged bright but needy children who sat last year’s KCPE exams to apply for the wings to fly scholarships.