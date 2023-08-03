Postmortem results leave family confused over what killed their son

Eugine Murithi, a Form One student at Kajiunduthi Secondary School in Tharaka Nithi County, died from lack of oxygen to the brain, a postmortem has revealed.

Eugene Murithi, 17, also had bruises on his hands and legs, according to a report by pathologist, Dr Njeri Karani.

Young Murithi was buried on Wednesday with the family calling for investigations into his death. "We are asking the police to make sure there is no stone left unturned because we want to know who killed our son," said Nicholas Mbijiwe, Murithi's grandfather and guardian.

In an interview, Mr Mbijiwe said samples of some organs, including the spleen, were taken for further analysis at the Government Chemist.

But the results from the postmortem raised more questions than answers for the family, who were eagerly awaiting the results they hoped would reveal the cause of Murithi's death.

After the results, they said they were "confused" as the pathologist ruled out injuries as the cause of the death.

"The pathologist spoke of bruises and we were left wondering, if the injuries did not cause my grandson's death, what did? What caused the lack of oxygen in the brain?" Mbijiwe wondered during an interview in Mikumbune, Imenti South, Meru County.

Murithi's body was found last Tuesday morning in a thicket about 100 metres from the school gate along the Meru-Embu highway after a night of running battles with police who were called to quell unrest at the school on Monday night.

Accompanied by detectives

When Mbijiwe visited the scene, accompanied by detectives, he suspected that the body, which had visible injuries to the head and neck, had been dumped there.

"I am not an expert, but to me, Eugene did not die at the scene because there were no signs of a struggle. The boy must have died somewhere else," he claimed.

The body was first taken to Chuka Level Five Hospital mortuary before being transferred to Nkubu Consolata Hospital mortuary where the postmortem was conducted at Sh15,000 paid by the school.

In an interview before the postmortem, David Mbaabu, a clerk in the office of area MP Shadrack Mwiti and a friend of the family, said they would seek justice and find out how Murithi died.

As things stand, no one is likely to know how Murithi died. Fingers were initially pointed at police officers who were suspected of beating him to death.

Asked if they were satisfied with the outcome, Mr Mbijiwe said they had decided not to pursue the matter further, preferring to "let the matter rest".