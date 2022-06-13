Politicians banned from campaigning in volatile areas in Meru

Meru County Commissioner Fred Ndunga has banned politicians from campaigning in volatile areas along the South Imenti and Tharaka border to curb violence.

He observed that politicians had in the past fueled the deep-seated border dispute by promising to expand territories occupied by either Imenti or Tharaka people to woo voters.

Two weeks ago, Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza defied orders and held a rally at Mbeti where two Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) employees were brutally killed in March.

During the raid which is suspected to be politically instigated, three homes, including that of an assistant chief were set on fire and Nkubu Rotary Club has been helping rebuild them.

Mr Ndunga said it was wrong for politicians to disobey security personnel caution following intelligence on the ground.

He insisted that all meetings in the area be sanctioned by the security apparatus to help them monitor the situation.

“When a security officer tells you not to hold a meeting in a certain area, please take the cautionary advice positively because security officers know what is happening.

“We said no activities should happen in disputed areas until the time they shall be resolved. As a politician, you should not participate in fueling tension for the sake of votes,” said Mr Ndunga.

During the visit, Ms Mwangaza who is a gubernatorial candidate visited displaced women groups and donated Sh120,000, foodstuff, mattresses, blankets and water tanks to them.

She had accused Imenti South deputy county commissioner Mary Maina of being used to fight her politically but the administrator says she was only concerned with Ms Mwangaza’s security.

“The DCC had warned me against setting foot here. Is it true that there is insecurity here? Is there any fight here? If she wants to engage in politics, she should resign from office and join politics,” Ms Mwangaza said.

Ms Maina urged leaders to be careful with the kind of utterances they made to avoid eliciting emotions.

Mr Ndunga at the same time warned politicians that they faced disqualification if they went against electoral code of conduct during campaigns.

He also appealed to politicians seeking various seats to preach peace and restrain their supporters from causing chaos and avoid invading opponents’ meetings to disrupt them.