Police in Meru arrest three over Sh1.3m stolen from Munya's PA

Police in Muthara, Meru County are holding three suspects and recovered some of the Sh1.3 million said to have been stolen from the personal assistant to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Tigania East police boss Peter Karanja said the three who are domestic workers at the home of Mr Muloki Kofia Kaulani, were seized after the Mr Munya’s aide lodged a complaint on Thursday.

A reliable source revealed that one of the suspects was found with Sh250,000 which he said was part of the money stolen from Mr Kaulani at his parents’ home at Ntamicu village.

He said another domestic worker believed to have plotted the theft had left with the remainder of the money and left his phone behind, frustrating efforts to track him.

“The suspect says that he gave [him] the money and the phone and told him to do whatever he wished to do with it as he was on his own,” said a source privy to the investigations.

Without confirming the recovery of the money, Mr Karanja admitted that they were still looking for the chief suspect and were interrogating the three.

“The three are helping us to look for the main suspect. The matter is with the DCI who is handling the matter. The money was stolen from a bag at Mr Kofia’s rural home,” said the officer.

In his report, Mr Kofia had informed the police that he had visited his parents’ home where he had lunch with his mother and sister before heading to Meru town.

However, upon reaching his destination, he realised that the amount was missing and made the report to police.