Police probe officer's death at girlfriend's house after drinking spree

Police in Mikinduri, Tigania Central, are investigating the death of a senior police officer at his lover’s house on Saturday June 25.

The body of Senior Sergeant Simon Gakula, 52, was found lying in the bed of a hairdresser at Kiolo market. He had been drinking with the woman the previous night.

Police said Mr Gakula’s friend, Karuti Nchebere, received a call from the distraught woman that the officer appeared sick and needed urgent medical attention.

But when Mr Nchebere and a relative of the police officer arrived at the house, they found that he had died.

Mr Nchebere, the executive secretary of the Meru branch of teachers’ union Kuppet, said Mr Gakula had become ill the previous night while at a local entertainment spot and was taken to the house to sleep.

“He was well that night and was taking drinks with several people when he started sweating profusely and was taken to sleep at the friend’s house. He was found dead the following morning,” he said.

The officer, who was based at Ankamia police post, was lying in bed in his full police uniform and had some medicine in his pocket.

Tigania Central police boss Joel Chepkwony said the officer had high blood pressure and had been posted at the station, which is near his home, on medical grounds.

Mr Chepkwony said the woman had recorded a statement with the police and a postmortem would establish if there was foul play.

“The police officer had a medical history of high blood pressure and was under medication … He had paid a visit to his lover and the two went for refreshments. We called the girlfriend and she recorded a statement. We are awaiting the postmortem to be conducted,” he said by phone.