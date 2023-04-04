Police in Meru investigate assault on Form One boy by teachers

Police in Meru are investigating an incident in which a Form one student was assaulted and seriously injured in his private parts by two teachers.

He was punished after some students complained that he did not serve them their share of meat during dinner.

Imenti North sub-county police commander Ezekiel Chepkwony said after the incident was reported on March 23, and the P3 form filled the following day, the said teachers from Kaaga Boys High School in Meru county were summoned and released on cash bail, pending investigations.

"An investigation has been launched and it is ongoing. Once we find out exactly what happened, we will take action and those found culpable will be arrested and charged," Mr Chepkyony said in a telephone interview.

For the 14-year-old boy, February 28 was just another day of serving his 16 colleagues their favourite meal, which included beef.

After serving, however, they discovered that there were eight pieces instead of 16. Pupils who had missed their share complained to the teachers and threatened to riot. During prep time, eight of them were called to the staff room for discipline.

They were dismissed, but as the boy was accused of causing the disturbance, he was asked to stay behind and receive a more severe punishment.

Private parts

The minor said the two teachers assaulted him, with one of them hitting him with a cane and kicking him in his private parts.

"They asked me to bend down and hold the desk. While he hit me repeatedly on my buttocks, I felt sharp pains in my private parts and begged him to stop, but he continued," the boy said.

He said he was afraid to report the teachers to the school management and asked the school nurse to allow him to seek treatment outside the institution. He was treated at a private clinic in Meru town and given an ointment to apply, but the pain did not subside.

"I suffered because I could not sit properly and walked with difficulty. I decided to endure the pain until the March 16 when we were allowed to break for the mid-term exams," he said.

On arrival in Mombasa, he told his parents what had happened and the incident was reported to Makupa Police Station on March 17. Thereafter, the boy was treated at Gama medical clinic in Kisauni.

A report written by Dr Ajoni Adede at the clinic said there was a "blunt object injury" to the boy's scrotum and both thighs, which were also bruised.

"The scrotum is swollen and tender, while both thighs are tender and have three 10cmx2cm bruises...scrotal ultrasound shows no bleeding within the scrotum...he also has post-traumatic anxiety," the report says.

"The nature of the injuries is consistent with a blunt instrument such as a pipe or cable and probably kicking and punching. He must continue with psychological support for three months and a change of school may be recommended if he does not respond satisfactorily to counselling," it added.

Leah Wangui Njuguna, a counselling psychologist who saw the boy at Micruth counselling services, also in Mombasa, says he is "traumatised, bitter and confused with many unanswered questions".

"He is confused as to how teachers can be so ruthless, callous and unsympathetic when they are supposed to be his second parents. He wonders if they have children of their own and if they would want them to be subjected to such treatment," Ms Njuguna said in a report.

Peter Mbugua, the boy's father, said he was considering transferring his son to another school, noting that his first term of learning had been disrupted. But he complains that there is a conspiracy to cover up the case.

"Some people in the school management are calling me and telling me that I will be compensated, but I cannot accept that. My son was attacked and injured and I want justice because he's now traumatised," he said by phone from Mombasa, where the family lives.