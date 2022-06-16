Police believe secretly buried woman died days before report was made

Investigators have dismissed claims that an 86-year-old woman whose body was hurriedly buried in Kasarani, Igembe North, Meru County, without a permit died of natural causes.

They also believe that Ms Mariam Kainda was buried at least two days earlier than when her son, Mr Isaac Ntongai, told police officers he interred her.

Mr Ntongai, who was arrested in connection with the death and unlawful burial, claimed his mother died of natural causes two weeks ago, and he buried her the following day.

But sources privy to the investigations discount the narrative, saying the body had started decomposing when it was exhumed on Tuesday last week and could have been interred about four days earlier.

On Tuesday, Maua Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora allowed police in Laare to hold Mr Ntongai for 10 days pending a postmortem report on the cause of the elderly woman’s death.

The investigating officer, Corporal Wafula, told the court that they wanted to know if the accused had contributed to the woman’s death.

The autopsy could be delayed, with the family saying they were not ready to pay for the procedure.

This threatened to derail investigations as they would have no sufficient evidence to charge Mr Ntongai.

To salvage the proceedings, the investigating officer said he had approached Nyambene Sub-County Hospital to waive charges and conduct the autopsy on Friday before the 10 days granted by the court elapse.

Fell ill

Investigators also doubt that the woman had instructed the accused not to take her to hospital if she fell ill or her body to a mortuary if she died.

Mr Ntongai insists that he cared for his mother but had watched her suffer through sickness as she had allegedly issued firm instructions that she should not be taken to hospital or a mortuary.

But police noted that the woman had been visiting local health facilities and did not believe that she would have asked not to be taken to a hospital.

On the night Mr Ntongai was arrested, residents claimed the man had flogged her mother several times, including at around the time she is suspected to have died.

They said the man had been antagonising his mother and could have caused her death.

“We heard her begging him to spare her life as he beat her. He was beating her the way one beats a child,” said a resident, whose claims could not be authenticated.

Mr Ntongai told police led by OCS Ezra Sambu and angry residents that his mother died of natural causes and had even blessed him and his child minutes before her demise.

The suspect contradicted himself at one point, claiming that his mother had died immediately after the claimed blessings but later stuck to the line that he had found her dead in the morning.

He claimed that he had visited the local chief’s office to get a burial permit but was not issued with one because he did not have an identity card.

Mr Ntongai said he decided to bury his mother with the help of his wife after the administrators failed to respond to his request.