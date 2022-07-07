PNU members defy Munya and back Kiraitu for governor

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi re-election bid got a major boost after some Party of National Unity (PNU) members threw their weight behind him.

More than 500 members from across the county said they were solidly behind Mr Murungi and pledged to rally their colleagues to vote for him.

PNU is led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Mr Murungi's arch-rival, who despite being in the same Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has refused to endorse the governor.

Mr Munya’s close ally, East African Legislative Assembly member Mpuru Aburi, is campaigning for Ms Kawira Mwangaza (independent), who is seeking to dethrone Mr Murungi in the August 9 polls.

Also in the race is Senator Mithika Linturi, riding on the wave of Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“We have resolved that for the sake of unity in Azimio we will vote for Kiraitu because he is the best suited to take Meru forward,” said Mr David Kinoti, the PNU county coordinator.

Key resolutions

Mr Mugambi Imanyara, Azimio county coordinator and Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) secretary-general, led the members in adopting key resolutions, including supporting Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Mr Murungi.

Mr Murungi expressed confidence that with PNU members on his side, he would easily retain the seat.

“Bringing PNU on board has been my main challenge and in 2017 you are the ones who gave me sleepless nights. Now with you on my side, nobody will defeat me,” the governor said.

The declaration was also a boost to Mr Odinga's campaigns because members would rally Meru residents to vote for the former prime minister, Mr Murungi said.

“This is also a warning to other parties that we are now in charge of Meru politics. There is no such thing as a UDA wave in the county and I assure you Mr Odinga will get a big percentage of the vote in Meru,” he added.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu asked Meru residents to vote wisely and elect a leader focused on transforming the county.

“Of the three contestants, the only one with a vision to lead Meru is Governor Kiraitu and I appeal to voters to reflect carefully and cast their vote for development and continuity,” Mr Ntuchiu said.

Mr Munya has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Murungi over newly published miraa regulations and has not endorsed the governor for a second term though the two are in the same coalition.