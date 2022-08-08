Ombudsman deploys 690 election observers

The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), also called the Ombudsman, has deployed 690 observers in 33 counties to address issues of administrative justice and access to information during the August 9 elections.

CAJ chairperson Florence Kajuju said the observers will also assess adherence to procedures during voting, counting, tallying and transmission of results.

In a press statement, Ms Kajuju said the election is critical in advancing good governance, for which the commission was established.

“The commission shall oversee the public electoral management processes to mitigate against abuse of power, unfair treatment, manifest injustice or unlawful, oppressive, unfair, or unresponsive official conduct,” she said.

“Monitoring and observation of elections are essential pillars of electoral governance and play a critical role in building public confidence while providing valuable feedback for electoral system reforms.”

Foster transparency

Ms Kajuju said the Ombudsman will also monitor whether observers and the media get access to information during the elections.

“Access to information is therefore crucial to foster transparency and hence the commission’s position that it not only has the ability, but shall firmly enforce access to information.” Said Ms Kajuju, who is also the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA) secretary-general.

AOMA also has an observation mission represented by ombudspersons from Tanzania, Malawi, Benin and Angola.

The AOMA observation mission is headed by Ms Grace Malera, from Malawi, and will cover 11 counties to assess the credibility of the elections.