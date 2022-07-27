OCS faces charges for ‘losing’ gun in killing of Nyumba Kumi official

The State intends to charge a decorated officer with conspiracy to defeat justice in connection with the disappearance of a gun used in a murder, a Maua court heard yesterday.

State Counsel Kang’ethe Gitogo told Maua Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Obara that they intended to arraign Laare OCS Ezra Sambu, the 2003 All Africa Games 400m gold medallist, on Friday.

He said key witnesses had recorded statements showing the senior police officer lost a pistol suspected to have been used to kill Mr Josphat Ntarangwi, a Nyumba Kumi official.

It is alleged that he was handed the gun to keep it in safe custody as an exhibit following the fatal shooting at Kiani kia Baimula, Igembe North, Meru County.

The prosecutor said Mr Sambu would be charged alongside Mr Duncan Murangiri, who is accused of being the owner of the gun.

Mr Gitogo asked the court to allow him to hold Mr Murangiri for three more days, saying he was likely to interfere with the arrest of more suspects they were zeroing in on.

He told the court that the search for the gun had intensified and they were optimistic they would find it, adding that their efforts could be frustrated if the suspect was released.

“When he fired two bullets, a member of the public alerted the police that there was someone with a gun … The firearm had not yet been recovered and if the suspect is released, he may interfere with efforts to recover it. The OCS was among the arresting officers and was handed the gun,” Mr Gitogo told the court.

Mr Sambu was last Friday presented in a Githongo Magistrate’s Court and police were allowed to hold him in custody until Thursday.

The court heard that Mr Murangiri, who faces a robbery with violence charge, would also be charged with illegally being in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mr Gitogo said they were also investigating whether more than Sh200,000 in cash found in Mr Sambu’s house was “ransom money”.

But defense lawyer Hoseah Mutembei opposed the request to hold Mr Murangiri longer, saying he had no powers to prevent police from conducting their investigations.

He wondered why the police had not arrested the suspects they claimed were prominent members of society.

Mr Mutembei insisted that his client did not have a gun and was only being held on fabricated charges and asked the court to grant him liberty.

“Does my client work in a police station? Is he going to the police station to ensure that the gun is not recovered there? How does he interfere with the arrest of any other suspect? This is purely a fishing expedition,” he alleged.