We’ve no more land for town’s expansion, Nkubu residents tell county

Nkubu town Meru

Nkubu town in Meru County. Residents of Nkubu have threatened to sue the Meru County Assembly over what they say is illegal passing of a report on the town’s development plan.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents of Nkubu have threatened to sue the Meru County Assembly over what they say is illegal passing of a report on the town’s development plan.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.