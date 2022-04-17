Njuri Ncheke demands Sh350,000 from church for burnt shrine

The Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders in Meru is demanding over Sh350,000 in damages from a church over the destruction of a shrine.

The shrine was burnt in a row with the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

Kaliati shrine, in Tigania West, was burnt to ashes on April 10, two weeks after Pastor Moses Mwingirwa of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya was allegedly assaulted by Njuri Ncheke elders.

Full Gospel Churches of Kenya Tigania regional overseer Daudi Kaibung’a admitted to ordering the burning of the shrine which he termed as ‘a den of criminals’.

The clergy have accused a section of Njuri Ncheke elders in Tigania West of being notorious for forceful initiation of men.

On Saturday, Njuri Ncheke elders from Tigania said they lost Sh350,000 in cash, four goats, furniture, utensils, the building and ‘priceless’ paraphernalia used for rituals.

They said the monetary value of the destroyed paraphernalia cannot be determined by ordinary elders.

While demanding the arrest of four suspects, including Bishop Kaibung’a, the elders vowed to surcharge the suspects.

“Besides the legal action, the council of elders will use the traditional justice system to deal with the arsonists,” Tigania Chairman Moses Mugwe said.

Mr Mugwe said the burning of a Njuri Ncheke shrine will need cultural sages to determine the right course of action.

“We are consulting our elders to know how to value the special items that were destroyed. They must pay,” he said.

They condemned the church leaders for taking the law into their hands and called for restraint.

According to Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders chairman Linus Kathera, the elders will seek counsel from cultural experts before taking action against the arsonists.

Rev Stephen Mwithimbu, the Njuri Ncheke chaplain, termed the act of burning a shrine as abominable.

“The church leaders who did that are ignorant of culture and theology. They are riding on falsehoods used to demonise African culture, values and heritage. Njuri Ncheke is not satanic. They should repent,” Rev Mwithimbu, an Anglican clergyman said.

He said the consequences of the act are dire and would be determined by a competent council of elders.

Njuri Ncheke regional organising secretary Jeremiah Chokera defended the council against the allegations of assault and forceful initiation of a church member and pastor.

“The vicinity of Njuri Ncheke shrine is out of bounds for non-members. If anyone finds his way there, it means you have decided to be a member. The pastor came to the shrine on his own will. We are not at war with the church,” Mr Chokera said.