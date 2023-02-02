Njuri Ncheke bans circumcision ritual over abuse

The Njuri Ncheke Council of elders has banned some Ameru circumcision rituals on grounds that the ritualist, referred to as Kabaine or muaa o ntaane (initiate’s medicine man) is being abused by young men.

Elders say the ritualist is being used for extortionist and criminal activities as well as an avenue for defilement of Ameru culture and rites.

In the Ameru circumcision rite, the ritualist was revered and conducted a discreet rite known as ‘mpiithio’ (fire ritual) at the climax of the initiates’ seclusion, to crown the teachings offered by initiation tutors.

This becomes the second cultural rite to be banned by Njuri Ncheke, after the elders, in 1956, issued a decree banning female genital mutilation (FGM) in the Meru community.

The FGM ban was reinforced in 2019 after Njuri Ncheke elders, together with the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) erected a monument at their shrine in Igembe North in memory of 14-year-old Jelida Gaichuiri who died after undergoing FGM.

In the latest ban, elders led by Igembe South chairman Nicholas Baariu said the circumcision ritual was no longer beneficial to the advancement of the community.

They cited raiding of businesses, harassment of passers-by, malicious damage of property, beating up of women and young men, disrespecting elders and unsanctioned cursing ceremonies as some of the evils perpetrated by the Kabaine and his mob.

Mr Baariu said efforts by the elders to summon the young men and have them change their ways had failed.

“We have officially banned the ritual in Igembe South because it is now a criminal enterprise. We have established that the gang is intoxicated with bhang and alcohol and has been misleading our young men.

Slaughtered cattle

“There are incidents where they killed a person in Kabuitu and then slaughtered cattle in another home. Our young people should be in school or engaged in profitable activities,” Mr Baariu said.

The elders said to enforce the directive, any resident who seeks the services of Kabaine will be held personally accountable by the council.

“We have directed all Njuri Ncheke elders and residents to remain vigilant. If Kabaine is seen in any neighbourhood, the matter should be reported immediately for action. Anyone who seeks the services will face dire consequences,” he said.

According to the Njuri Ncheke chairman in Kiegoi location, Mr Mpekethu Mwenda, residents are now free to have their sons circumcised without going through the mpiithio ritual.

“We have enough wise elders who can train young initiates in the ways of the Ameru people. The mpiithio ritual is retrogressive and hereby banned, just like we banned female genital mutilation. The Ameru community should only stick with rites that are beneficial,” Mr Mwenda said.

He said Kabaine have overstepped their mandate by conducting mob raids and cursing rituals outside the circumcision season.

In one case, some people used Kabaine to curse a man who was involved in a fatal accident.

“In our culture, Kabaine’s mandate started and ended with circumcision and he was not supposed to be seen. We now have a mob of 200 going around harassing people by demanding gifts. When they meet women on the road, they chase after them. They have also gone to the extent of cursing elders and government officials,” Mr Mwenda lamented.

The gang is also accused of clearing an acre of maize crop and miraa trees to punish their perceived aggressors.

Mr Mwenda added that more than 10 cattle have been slaughtered by the Kabaine gang in the region.

“Culture is meant to protect the community and its interests. If the rite cannot serve this purpose, it must be done away with,” he maintained.

Njuri Ncheke Secretary-General Josphat Murangiri praised the move, saying the services rendered by the Kabaine during circumcision can be offered in a modern way.

“Culture is dynamic and should be able to serve the community through time. There are many alternatives to the retrogressive Kabaine rituals,” Mr Murangiri said.