Njuri Ncheke backs DP Rigathi Gachagua as Mt Kenya political kingpin

The Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders has thrown its weight behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as Mt Kenya political kingpin, saying he was the most senior leader in the region and should be respected.

They said as the highest ranked politician in the Kenya Kwanza government, he was automatically the regional kingpin.

“There is no doubt he is our political kingpin and he has demonstrated he is capable of uniting us,” Josphat Murangiri, the council secretary general in charge of operations told journalists at the council shrine at Nchiru, Tigania West, Meru County on Monday.

He said the DP demonstrated his commitment to the unity of Mt Kenya region when he supported election of former Kieni MP Kanini Kega to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA). The former Jubilee MP was in Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition camp.

“We have no doubt that he is leading us to the right direction. Elders are also happy that he made it clear that President Ruto will not revenge against those who were opposed to his presidential bid including former DCI (Director of Criminal Investigations) George Kinoti,” he added.

“After what happened to him in the run up to elections and he won, we were worried that President Ruto was going to revenge but we can see he has decided to work with all Kenyans. He has demonstrated that he is a true Christian who is ready to forgive and forget,” Mr Murangiri said.

Separately, Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood said the region was solidly behind President Ruto and Mr Gachagua and disputed claims that by voting for Mr Kega, they had rebelled against the President.

“That was a deal between us and Azimio MPs who also voted for our candidate. There is no rebellion,” Mr Dawood said.

The elders also told off Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his criticism of President Ruto after the government allowed importation of Genetically Modified Organisms maize saying Mr Odinga should tone down on his “political rhetoric” and provide proper leadership.

“The government has adequate controls, and we are confident Kenyans will not be fed on harmful food,” said Murangiri.

Concerning the row Kawira and MCAs, Washington Mbaya Muthamia, the council secretary in charge of programmes, said there was need to seek ways of reconciliation.