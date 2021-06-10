2022 elections must be held as scheduled, NCCK says

NCCK upper eastern

NCCK upper eastern region leaders during a media briefing in Meru town on June 8, 2021. They warned against any attempts to postpone the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has warned against any attempt to postpone the General Election slated for August 9, 2022.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.