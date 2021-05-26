Elders’ council national chairman Phares Rutere dies

The chairman of the National Council of Elders Phares Rutere has died.

According to his personal assistant and long serving Njuri Ncheke Secretary-General Nicholas Mugambi, Mr Rutere died from Covid-19-related symptoms.

"He died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted for more than a week," Mr Mugambi said.

He said Mr Rutere was first admitted to Kiirua Mission Hospital in Meru before being transferred to Nairobi.

Njuri Ncheke Secretary-General in charge of operations Mbaya Muthamia also confirmed the death, saying that Mr Rutere had been hospitalised for three weeks.

The late Rutere, 81, has been at the helm of Njuri Ncheke for several years and is credited with modernising the council's operations.

Wooed professionals

Alongside the late Paul M'Ethingia, they also wooed professionals into the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders and led a push to have alternative dispute resolution mechanisms embraced by the Judiciary.

In 2019, Mr Rutere handed over leadership to two secretaries, in a mediated deal, after a four-year court battle over the council’s leadership.

He was actively engaged in national politics as chairman of The National Council of Elders.

Among those who have eulogised the late Rutere are President Uhuru Kenyatta and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the late Rutere "as a wise and astute elder and leader who cherished and championed national cohesion, progress and a value-driven life among Kenyans".

“The death of Mzee Rutere is a big blow to our country. Death has robbed our nation of a wise and dependable elder and wise counselor whose role in uniting the nation and inculcating life values in our youth shall be dearly missed," President Kenyatta said.

The President said Mr Rutere was a robust custodian of the rich African culture who tirelessly championed the utilisation of culture in imparting life skills among the youth.

Advocate of African culture

“We will forever be grateful to Mzee Rutere for his role in shaping the Kenyan nation through his passionate advocacy for the African culture and the arts as a vehicle for inculcating positive attitude and discipline in our youth," he stated.

The president added: “Mzee Rutere was at the forefront in mending cracks in our nation's co-existence and always preached the gospel of national unity and cohesion."

Governor Kiraitu eulogised Mr Rutere as a true epitome of leadership and one of the most prominent leaders in Meru.

"He will be remembered for bringing the professionals and young people into Njuri Ncheke, which lifted its profile...He rallied the elders in Kenya to support government programmes during the former President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure and [that of] Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta," Mr Kiraitu stated