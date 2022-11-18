My life is in danger, says missing security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe's mother

The mother of missing security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe now claims her life is in danger and wants state protection from people she said were out to “silence” her.

Ms Jane Gatwiri recounted how on November 13, a man went to her home at Sirimon, Buuri sub-county and pretended he was looking for a job, saying he might have been an “agent of death” sent to kill her.

She said the incident which happened at around 7.30 pm after she had escorted visitors from her local church, seemed to have been planned by people who were not happy with the progress of her son’s search after she met new Director of Criminal Instigations Amin Mohamed.

“When I opened the door half way, I saw a man standing about four metres away. He said he was looking for a job and I told him there was none. He asked for Sh50 and I replied I had no money,” Ms Gatwiri said.

“He was dressed in a pair of jeans, a brown jacket and a cap which half masked his face. He did not look like he was in need of a job and I suspected he was armed. I am aware there are people who want me and my children dead but I know God is protecting us,” said the shaken mother of three, adding that when the man left, they heard a motor bike leave the gate.

“I was lucky that my friend stayed with me after the other visitors left otherwise if I was alone, I don’t know what could have happened,” she said.

After reporting the matter to Timau Police Station, the officers advised her to ensure the gate was securely locked at all times, she said. Since she was given audience by Mr Mohamed, some officers in the former DCI regime were not happy since she had tried talking to them to no avail, Ms Gatwiri added.

Mr Mbijiwe went missing on June 12, 2021 and since then, his mother and younger brother Nicholas Bundi have gone “through hell” as they seek to establish his whereabouts.

The day after his disappearance, a car Mr Mbijiwe had hired was discovered in a coffee plantation near Tatu City, Kiambu County. The family has since been thrown into a spin as they seek to unravel the mystery.

Mr Bundi said he has also been trailed by unknown people he suspects are unhappy about a list of individuals he presented to Mr Mohamed.

“When we met the new DCI, I gave him a list of police officers who were close to my brother whom we believe might have had a hand in his disappearance. These are the people former DCI regime did not want to investigate,” Mr Bundi said.

He disclosed that since then he has been on security radar and does not use his mobile phone since those he speaks to are later followed up by detectives.

After the latest incident, he claims, airtime worth Sh1000 was credited to his mobile number in denominations of Sh150 in an attempt to lure him into talking to people.

“There are so many unanswered questions about my brother. I am aware he consulted for the government on sensitive security matters but I can’t understand why they follow me around. All those people I talk to on phone are later tracked and asked about their relationship with my brother,” he said.