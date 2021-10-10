Talk to people at the grassroots, Mt Kenya tycoons told

A section of leaders from Mt Kenya East, among them National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, have criticised the Mt Kenya Foundation, a caucus of business tycoons from the region, for holding hotel meetings with presidential candidates on behalf of the community.

Mr Muturi, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi and several MCAs, said it was wrong for the group to decide the fate of the entire region without involving people at the grassroots.

Speaking at Athiru Gaiti Primary School during the annual SDA prayer day, the leaders dismissed the foundation as partisan individuals out to serve their own interests at the expense of the community.

Mr Muturi said the leaders should involve the entire community in the vetting process and hold their meetings at the grassroots instead of hotels in Nairobi.

Listen to people’s problems

“Please come to the grassroots and speak to the people and listen to their problems. You cannot sit in a hotel where you eat sausages, bacon and bread and purport to speak on behalf of the community,” he said.

Mr Mwirigi questioned the foundation’s intentions since it had not invited the various presidential candidates from the Mt Kenya region.

“Have you ever seen Peter Munga or Titus Ibui here? Why should they sit in a hotel and then make decisions for us? Meru is lagging behind in terms of roads and that is what they should be addressing,” he said.

Nominated MCA Ruth Kananu challenged the foundation to offer more job opportunities to the youth from the community.

However, speaking separately in Laare town where he met over 800 boda boda riders, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said there was nothing wrong with the group meeting presidential hopefuls.

He said the aspirants will also tour the region where they will meet with people at the grassroots.