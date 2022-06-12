Munya: I will be third in Azimio govt

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says he was poised to be the third highest ranked official if Azimio La Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga wins the August 9 elections.

He said he would be in charge of an equivalent of five CSs under his proposed role as head of Agriculture and chairman of the production sector.

Mr Munya revealed Mr Odinga had told him he would oversee urban development, SMEs, business, industry and rural development and urged residents to vote for Mr Odinga to make the appointment a reality.

Speaking during a tour of the miraa belt of Nyambene, a day after he announced resumption of the crop export to Somalia, he told farmers that his appointment would ensure the crop was safe.

East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi told Mikinduri residents that Mr Munya would be in charge of five ministries and 31 parastatals.

“From Raila Odinga as president, Martha Karua as Deputy President, commanding number three will be Peter Munya. He will be the first person in Meru to hold such a high post,” he said.

He told miraa farmers that Mr Odinga had promised to safeguard the crop by seeking new markets and enhancing its production by providing water for irrigation and other support.

Mr Munya accused Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza alliance of being against miraa.

He reminded residents of remarks by former Jubilee national assembly majority leader Aden Duale who recently called for the crop’s ban claiming it was a drug.

Mr Munya claimed that funds meant for Thangatha and Ura dams in Meru had been diverted by people allied to Ruto and urged residents to shun him.

“Dr Ruto told miraa farmers to look for an alternative crop. That demonstrates that he never cared for our crop. The same people who misappropriated money for Arror and Kimwarer dams are the same people who stole money for your dams. Raila Odinga really loves Meru and will seal those loopholes and those who stole the money would be jailed,” he told residents of Mutuati.

He also used the forums to campaign for Azimio La Umoja candidates.