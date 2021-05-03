Mountain bongo makes a return to Mt Kenya

A mountain bongo at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club hotel in Nyeri.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

The mountain bongo, described as beautiful and shy, is an endangered antelope whose population living in the wild globally is estimated at just 150.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.