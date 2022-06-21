Meru woman: Why I am yet to recover from GBV attack

Six years ago, Ms Isabela Mukiri was physically fit, going about her duties and earning her living from tilling their family land.

But her experience of April 4, 2016, left her maimed and traumatised.

As she prepared food for her two children that Monday evening, Ms Mukiri was worried about her husband Peter Kirai, who had been accused of setting ablaze his brother’s house the previous night.

He had gone to the police station to report threats to his life from his brother’s children.

Ms Mukiri said she did not suspect that after he fled, her in-laws would hatch a plan to eliminate her and her children. At around 7.30pm, she went to buy milk at a nearby shop. This is when they struck.

Ms Isabela Mukiri, a victim of gender based violence in Meru who was attac Photo credit: Gitonga Marete I Nation Media Group

“There were four of them … they descended on me with pangas and slashed me all over the body. One of them shouted, ‘Let's finish her!' and aimed at my head, but luckily I managed to block the blow with my left hand, which was chopped off. They thought I was dead so they ran away,” she recounted.

“I stayed in hospital for several months and after I was discharged, I could not continue with any work. I became disabled and as I tried to adjust, I got so frustrated and depressed that I felt there was no motivation for living.

“My husband does menial jobs and unlike in the past when I could chip in with some income, I had to rely on him for everything.”

Luckily, Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza helped her pick up the pieces of her life and paid school fees for her children.

“Although some of the suspects were arrested, charged and jailed, I have never recovered. I still fear that I might be attacked,” said the mother of two.

Ms Mukiri is just one of the many women who are subjected to gender-based violence (GBV) in Meru, and this is how the idea of building a rescue centre came about.

During the commissioning of the Mwangaza GBV Rescue and Resource Centre last Friday, Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said besides offering refuge to GBV victims, the facility would also play a key role in educating members of the community on how to counter the vice in the society.

“GBV is a barrier to women’s empowerment and the centre will assist since there are facilities such as sewing machines for use in training them to become self-reliant. We will also sensitise members of the public on how to prevent GBV,” Prof Kobia said, adding that a clinic will also be established at the centre.

“We should also note that GBV is not only perpetrated on women since 10 per cent of reported cases involve males and I call upon men who are suffering to come out and report so that they are assisted,” she added.

Ms Mwangaza said at least Sh50 million had been spent on the centre, with funding from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

“GBV results in physical, psychological and economic suffering of the victims and we are determined to ensure that this is minimised. The centre will address this challenge and equip those affected with skills to empower them,” Ms Mwangaza said.

The Meru centre was the first of several such facilities being built in other parts of the country, including Bungoma, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga, said Ms Florence Kalekye, chair of the NGAAF board.