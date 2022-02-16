Meru woman arrested for biting, swallowing niece's ear

Handcuffs
Handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A 22-year-old woman is in shock and pain after her aunt allegedly bit off her left earlobe and swallowed it in a row in Ruongo Rwa Rui village, Mutuati, Meru County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.