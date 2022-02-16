Meru woman arrested for biting, swallowing niece's ear

A 22-year-old woman is in shock and pain after her aunt allegedly bit off her left earlobe and swallowed it in a row in Ruongo Rwa Rui village, Mutuati, Meru County.

Ms Jackline Mwendwa says she found her aunt, Ms Doris Kaari, in a heated quarrel with one Ms Lillian Muthoni over a pair of trousers and challenged her aunt to stop causing a scene.

However, as Ms Mwendwa went to a nearby shop, she found Ms Kaari, who runs a business at Laare, who demanded to know why she was meddling in her affairs.

She confronted her niece and a fight ensued, and Ms Kaari allegedly bit off her earlobe and swallowed it in the Sunday night incident.

“I didn’t understand why she turned on me. I just asked her to stop causing a scene over a pair of trousers since she gave it to her without any quarrel,” said Ms Mwendwa, who was treated at Mutuati Health centre.

“She is my mother’s sister and I didn’t know whether she had any issue and would attack me. I am in a lot of pain due to the injury,” she added.

Both women reported the matter at the Laare Police Station and obtained P3 forms, with each seeking the arrest of the other.

However, after the police established that Ms Mwendwa had suffered grievous harm, they locked up her aunt awaiting arraignment.