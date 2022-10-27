Meru University staff in strike threat over harassment

Meru University of Science and Technology staff have threatened to down tools starting Friday this week, citing issues including mismanagement and harassment of workers.

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) said the university had ignored their demands since 2019.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, UASU Meru branch secretary-general Mulu Munyao cited an inadequate medical insurance cover, interference in the academic calendar, lack of promotions, abuse of office by the university council, embezzlement of funds and mutilation of university policies as the issues they needed addressed.

“We want the university to stop the overlapping semesters that are affecting learning and teaching. The decision to mutilate curriculums must be reversed,” said UASU branch chairman Victor Akwalu.

“We are calling for an audit into the university finances, recruitment and a probe into the abuse of office by the vice-chancellor.”

Mr Munyao said staff who guaranteed their colleagues on study leave face harassment with threats of deductions from their salaries.

“The management has failed to follow up on members who go for study leave to resume duty and even sacked others and demanded compensation from guarantors. Such demand notices must be withdrawn,” he said.

But Vice-Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo said a bond is one of the requirements for study leave per the university’s staff training policy.

On promotions, Prof Odhiambo said administrators were working on promoting deserving staff starting next year.

The unions claimed that overlapping semesters was a ploy to raise more money from students because the university is struggling financially.

But Prof Odhiambo said the academic calendar was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and a break for the August elections.

He denied that there were plans to close the Meru town campus though it is self-sustaining.

“Proposals have been made to build a campus at the university plot in Meru town. Since the plot falls within a residential zone, a physical planner has been contacted to assist with change of user,” he said.

The unions also claimed that the university council was squandering money on ‘useless’ meetings and usurping the mandates of administrators.

“The council has been having illegal meetings and retreats in Mombasa. The council should have a maximum of four meetings in a year but they meet more than 30 times. This illegality should stop with immediate effect,” the unions demanded.

But Prof Odhiambo said all special council meetings are approved by the Ministry of Education.