Meru University seeks Sh150m from State to keep marauding jumbos at bay

People near a pile of elephant dung in Lailoba area, Tigania West sub-county, Meru County. Elephants have been invading people’s farms and straying into Meru University of Science and Technology's farm in search of food. University VC Romanus Odhiambo has appealed for funds to erect a perimeter wall around the institution to keep away the jumbos.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

On the edges of the expansive Lower Imenti Forest in Tigania West, Meru County, elephants that come to feed at the Gankere swamp off the Meru-Maua road are always a perfect sight for nature lovers.

