Meru to unveil post-Covid recovery strategy for small businesses

Micro and small enterprises in Meru County will soon be able to access affordable credit under a post-Covid-19 recovery strategy developed by the county government.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi will tomorrow (Thursday) launch the post-Covid-19 recovery strategy paper in an event to be attended by Trade, Industrialisation and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina.

According to Meru trade executive Maingi Mugambi, small scale traders will access instant loans through their phones from the Meru County Microfinance Corporation.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Trade through the Micro and Small Enterprises Development Authority (Msea).

Mr Mugambi noted that small businesses are key drivers of the economy and there was need to help the traders get back on track.

Decline in earnings

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many small businesses lost their working capital leading to a decline in earnings. We have set up a fund where the traders can instantly borrow money and repay within a month,” Mr Mugambi said.

Traders will be supported through Market Development Associations, which have been established in every market and town.

According to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), many businesses lost money due to travel restrictions, curfew and decline in sales.

Various initiatives have been rolled out in the country to ease access to credit including the MSME Covid-19 recovery and resilience program by KNCCI and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

Laikipia County has also established an enterprise fund targeting to help more than 7,000 entrepreneurs recover from the impact of Covid-19.