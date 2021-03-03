Meru to unveil post-Covid recovery strategy for small businesses


Mr Maingi Mugambi, the Meru Trade and Investment executive.

Photo credit: File photo

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Micro and small enterprises in Meru County will soon be able to access affordable credit under a post-Covid-19 recovery strategy developed by the county government.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sh380m footbridges to fall as Expressway takes shape

  2. Meru to unveil post-Covid recovery strategy for small businesses

  3. City Hall sets aside Sh246m for MCAs car grant

  4. PRIME Kura targets 20 Umoja estate buildings for demolition

  5. Former Ugenya MP's wife jailed for stealing public funds

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.