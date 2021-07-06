Former Meru Sports CEC arrested over fake academic papers

Officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested former Meru Sports and Culture Executive Daniel Kiogora over alleged academic papers forgery.

This is after the anti-graft agency received reports that the former CEC had allegedly forged his Bachelor of Commerce degree certificate from the University of Nairobi.

Further, the accusers further claimed that Mr Kiogora presented the said forged certificate to secure his appointment as CEC.

Confirming the arrest, EACC Spokesperson Yasin Amaro said Mr Kiogora is currently at the agency's office in Meru.

Mr Amaro said officials have been investigating the claims for a long awhile.