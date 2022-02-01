Meru’s Matabithi slum: Haven for farmers escaping deadly raiders

Some 35km north of Muriri, the administrative headquarters of Tigania East, Meru County, sits an informal settlement known as Matabithi, home to more than 500 households.

A police post, a school, a dispensary and a church encircle the settlement, while the Isiolo 78 tanks battalion of the Kenya Defence Forces sits imposingly on the far west.

Adults in this remote village introduce themselves as squatters whose land has been forcibly taken away.

At the centre of the conflict are herders, who value the land for its lush pasture and proximity to Isiolo town, a camel milk market about eight kilometres away.

Also salivating for the land are speculators eyeing the area because it is in the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia (Lapsset) corridor and because of the Sh82 billion Isiolo-Mandera road project.

So volatile is the area that residents say an imaginary boundary has been created along that road, which they can't cross.

Without firearms like those some herders carry, farmers who had settled in the area found themselves defenseless.

As a result, the Matabithi settlement was born in 2006, at the height of deadly raids along the Meru-Isiolo boundary that saw farmers flee from their farms.

“The area chief advised us to move to Matabithi, where we were assured of security,” Ms Flora Kaibi says.

The settlement came up as a result of rampant attacks by raiders on Meru farmers, said Tigania East Njuri Ncheke chairman Stephen Thinkii.

“They settled there due to its proximity to the KDF camp, which offered a sense of security,” he said.

Persistent killings by raiders from neighbouring Isiolo, including the recent deaths of seven people in attacks, has seen the settlement’s population grow as more people deprived of land seek refuge there.

Mr M'Nguthuri Nchebere, a resident of Matabithi settlement in Tigania East, Meru during an interview with Nation on January 27, 2022. He says he has been evicted from more than 50 acres of his land. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

About two kilometres northeast of the village, on the Isiolo-Mandera road, is the shell of a building that used to be a church. The iron sheets, doors and windows have been vandalised.

Matabithi and the defaced church building are monuments to the perennial conflict whose resolution has eluded politicians and administrators for decades.

They both sit in an area that some Isiolo County residents believe is disputed but is legally in Meru County.

At the far end of Matabithi, Mr M’Nguthuri Nchebere sits pensively outside his semi-permanent house.

He has survived death by a whisker several times, but like others he had nowhere else to call home.

Mr Nchebere says that some of his neighbours have fled the settlement because of insecurity.

“I had 50 acres of land in Kirithiri, near the vandalised church, but I can no longer set foot on the land. We also owned 140 acres jointly with five others in Mwanika but it has also been grabbed by people who claim to have bought it."

"I was among the first people to build a shack at Matabithi due to persistent attacks at my previous home,” Mr Nchebere recounts.

Though his father had acquired the land and settled there in the 1970s, Mr Nchebere said he is a pauper, surviving on selling firewood.

His fellow squatter Charles M’Ibui says he lost about 50 acres to grabbers, who sunk boreholes on his property in 2016.

Frequent raids by armed thugs also pushed another Matabithi resident, Ms Flora Kairio, from her 20-acre farm and she has not been able to go back.

Ms Flora Kaibi, a resident of Matabithi settlement. She says she abandoned her land after constant attacks by armed raiders. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Another resident, Flora Kaibi, says they lived in Ngarui but frequent attacks and robberies saw them flee for their safety.

“My husband relocated the cattle to a safer place due to raids and left me and my co-wife on the farm. Raiders attacked us daily, stealing food, until we could not stay there any longer. We abandoned our home on the day they stole our 12 donkeys. I am now landless,” she laments.

Those who have acquired the land illegally seem to be well connected, at least according to Mr David Kaberia, 47, who was pushed out of his 45-acre farm in March last year.

He sought justice through the police, land office and Tigania East deputy county commissioner’s office, to no avail.

“I had been farming the land since 1998 because my father had grown old. Last year, a man drove into the land as I was fencing. After a brief conversation, he left,” Mr Kaberia recounts.

“The next day, I was informed that they were fencing my land. I reported the matter to the police and he was warned.”

Despite the police warning, he says, the intruder went on and even dug a borehole and started tilling the land.

“I went to the Muthara Police Station several times until I was declared a nuisance. This is when I reported to the deputy county commissioner,” he said.

“We went to the land with the DC, police boss, land officer and the area assistant chief. They did not help me. I am now landless and an intruder is farming my land.”

Locals say even a local assistant chief has not been spared as grabbers have taken over his land too.

A local administrator, who spoke to the Nation but did not want to be named, affirmed that most of those living in Matabithi had lost their land to grabbers.

“The newcomers who have sunk boreholes in the area claim that the land was acquired by their fathers or they bought it. But it is outright theft because we know who the original owners are. The land office is to blame,” he said.

A section of Matabithi settlement in Tigania East Meru County. Land grabbing his also common in the area with claims of cartels selling parcels to foreigners without the knowledge of genuine owners. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Land grabbing has partly been fuelled by cartels who sell parcels to foreigners without the knowledge of genuine owners, said Mr Thinkii, the Njuri Ncheke chairman in Tigania East.

“This is why we have been calling for an audit of the entire adjudication process in the area. Those who have settled in the land illegally are well connected persons who claim to have title deeds,” he said.

In 2019, Njuri Ncheke elders called for the halting of the adjudication of the Gambela/Ngaremara area, arguing that the intruders had positioned themselves to grab part of the land.

Meru County Assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi called on the national government to take urgent action to stop further land grabbing in the area.

“It is unfortunate that more than 50 years after independence, there are Kenyans living in colonial type 'protected villages'. The residents of Matabithi have been impoverished and turned into squatters by the government's failure to do its work,” he said.

“The land in question belongs to them by virtue of the area being Meru community land and having lived there for more than 20 years.”

He called on the Ministry of Land and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the “land fraud that is thriving in the area”.

In 2018, residents of Tigania petitioned the Meru County Assembly after armed raiders attacked and evicted them from their land.

They said they had been evicted from land in Kandebene, Kaliiu, Libi-ita, Mauta, Daracha Ematotatoa, Mweronkoro, Riinu and other areas in the vast Tigania region.

“The genuine land owners live in fear. They have decided to petition the county and national government to secure their land, instead of resorting to other means,” said Mr Karithi, who presented the petition.

“Peace is at stake because there are many threats in the area after outsiders moved in.”

Following the recent killings of seven people, Meru leaders demanded changes at the land office in Tigania East, an audit of the land and the fast-tracking of the adjudication process.