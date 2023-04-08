Meru police probe death of man found dead in a ditch

Police in Meru town are investigating the death of a young man, whose body was found dumped in a ditch near the expansive Gakoromone market.

The body of the unidentified man had a stab wound on the forehead, and his pockets appeared to have been ransacked.

Gakoromone assistant chief Brian Mwenda, who notified the police about the incident, said the man appeared to have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the market.

Mr Mwenda said the incident left area residents shocked since the security situation in the area had improved.

He however noted that criminals could take advantage of street lights that have not been working since 2018 after a falling tree destroyed the power line in the area.

The chief urged residents to notify authorities if they noticed suspected criminals, and appealed for increased patrols in the area to deter lawbreakers.

“This is a shocking incident that has not been witnessed for a long time. The security lights have not been working since 2018. We appeal to police to be making regular patrols since if criminals spotted them, they would be deterred,” said Mr Mwenda.